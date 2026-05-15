Breakthrough T1D Fredericton Walk 2026

Breakthrough T1D Walk

June 20,2026Killarney Lake Rotary Centennial Lodge

Registration Opens: 12:00PM ADT

Activities: 12:00PM ADT

Opening Ceremony: 1:45PM ADT

Walk Starts: 2:00PM ADT

Closing Ceremony: 3:00PM ADT

Length of Walk: 3 or 5 km option

What’s happening at this year’s Fredericton Walk?

Family Fun Zone: Packed with activities everyone will love including Dragon Mire Petting Zoo, Live music and arts and crafts!

Lunch: Enjoy a pizza lunch generously provided by Domino’s Pizza and don’t forget to bring your water bottle to stay hydrated on the route!

Details on the walk here: https://breakthrought1d.akaraisin.com/ui/2026BreakthroughT1DWalk/g/Fredericton

To Donate go here: https://breakthrought1d.akaraisin.com/ui/2026breakthrought1dwalk/pledge/sponsor/donation?sgid=48756