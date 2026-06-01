City of Fredericton Summer Entertainment

The City of Fredericton has so much going on this summer!

Enjoy FREE entertainment 4 nights a week. Tuesday Summer Concert Series and Wednesday Summer Concert Series at Officers’ Square - free weekly live concerts every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm, running until Labour Day. From soulful roots music to upbeat rhythms to relaxing jazz, local talented musicians perform at Officers’ Square.

The Garrison Night Market returns for another season Thursdays from 4:30 to 9pm in Downtown Fredericton’s Historic Garrison District. Lots of vendors with local food, craft, and culture. Plus live entertainment with Groove in the Garrison- 7:00pm to 8:30pm and the Officers’ Square craft beer garden!

Under the Stars Film Series (Begins July 4) Outdoor cinema in the historic Officers’ Square, every Friday evening at dusk in July and August for a film experience for audiences of all ages.

Full details at frederictontourism.ca