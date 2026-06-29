Fundraising Trivia Night

Event name: We’re Here For You Canada Trivia Night

Location: York County Cider - 38 Main St, Fredericton, NB

Age: 19+

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Description: We at We’re Here For You Canada are very excited to announce our partnership with York County Cider to host a trivia night to support survivors of intentional (e.g., sexual and intimate partner) violence! Grab some friends (teams of up to 6) and come out to support us and compete for some prizes! There will be four rounds of trivia with different categories - stay tuned for category announcement! Feel free to bring cash, a gift card, or a new clothing donation to support our mission!