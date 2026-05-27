The New Brunswick Military History Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day with the first-ever NB Military History Expo on Saturday, June 6. This public event is by donation and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum, located at 119 Walnut Street, Building A-5, 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto. Everyone is welcome to attend!
Details here
Event Schedule
9 a.m. Maritime Military Collectors Show and SaleWarrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, Building A-9
10 a.m. NB Military History Museum Opens119 Walnut Street, Building A-5
Inside the Museum
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.Presentation by historian Bradley Shoebottom, PhD candidate at University of New Brunswick:“New Brunswick’s Contribution to the First World War”
- Free Museum tours all day
Outdoor Activities
- Vintage military vehicle displays and tours
- Historical re-enactor encampments
- Children’s games and activities
- BBQ
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Parade on Museum Grounds
- Restored and running vintage military vehicles
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums
- Historical re-enactors
- Canadian Army Veterans Riders Group
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Performances by the RCMP Pipes and Drums
- Canadian Army Veterans “Show and Shine”
- Re-enactors welcome visitors at their encampments
- Tours of vintage military vehicle park
2 p.m. Maritime Military Collectors Show and Sale Closes
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Presentation by Regina-based author and historian Kelsey Lonie:“Vacation for Victory: An Illustrated History of the Women’s Land Army in Canada”
5 p.m. - Event Closes