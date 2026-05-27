The New Brunswick Military History Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day with the first-ever NB Military History Expo on Saturday, June 6. This public event is by donation and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum, located at 119 Walnut Street, Building A-5, 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Details here

Event Schedule

9 a.m. Maritime Military Collectors Show and SaleWarrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, Building A-9

10 a.m. NB Military History Museum Opens119 Walnut Street, Building A-5

Inside the Museum

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.Presentation by historian Bradley Shoebottom, PhD candidate at University of New Brunswick: “New Brunswick’s Contribution to the First World War”

Free Museum tours all day

Outdoor Activities

Vintage military vehicle displays and tours

Historical re-enactor encampments

Children’s games and activities

BBQ

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parade on Museum Grounds

Restored and running vintage military vehicles

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums

Historical re-enactors

Canadian Army Veterans Riders Group

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Performances by the RCMP Pipes and Drums

Canadian Army Veterans “Show and Shine”

Re-enactors welcome visitors at their encampments

Tours of vintage military vehicle park

2 p.m. Maritime Military Collectors Show and Sale Closes

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Presentation by Regina-based author and historian Kelsey Lonie:“Vacation for Victory: An Illustrated History of the Women’s Land Army in Canada”

5 p.m. - Event Closes