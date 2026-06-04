River Jam 2026

July 3 at the Delta Fredericton!

It’s 5 stages, 18 bands, all under one roof—delivering 8+ hours of non-stop live music for you to explore, discover, and enjoy! All coming together to give back to our community.

River Jam brings the community together through music in all its forms. From folk and bluegrass to rhythm & blues, jazz, classic rock, and beyond—you’ll experience it all, performed by some of the region’s finest musicians. And to close out the night? A high-energy all-star jam session that brings artists together for something truly special.

Details: here

Tickets: $30 at tickettailor.com