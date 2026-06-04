S.T.A.R.S. Children’s Home First Annual Golf Charity Classic

S.T.A.R.S. Children’s Home is excited to announce our First Annual Golf Charity Classic! Please help us by spreading the word - forward this email, add this post to your socials, share a text, or phone up that special golfer in your life. Come as an individual, or a team of four - it’s a great cause, a beautiful course, and an excuse for some camaraderie and healthy competition. Don’t miss out - register your team BEFORE July 20th! We can’t wait to see you there!