Crash Barton

A born and raised New Brunswicker (shout out, Cumberland Bay!), I’m now a Northsider (Devon!) who’s been on your radio here in Fredericton since my first show in 2005! A loving (if not sometimes annoying) husband to Erin, and proud #GirlDad to Holly & Maya! As a die-hard (and long-suffering) Leafs and Jays fan, I also play hockey and softball when I’m not cheering or coaching my own kids in their various endeavours (Dance, Ringette, bowling, softball, etc!) Chances are you can find me checking out a local band somewhere in the city, and - when I have the time - acting in front of a camera (you may’ve seen me in something, but more than likely you haven’t! haha). No matter what, I’m probably having a laugh, and hopefully that’s what I’m helping provide each morning with Sarah Betts!