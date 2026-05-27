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Show Credits
Sarah Betts
Sarah Betts takes three things very seriously: pop culture, news, and her dog. She's a writer, a snacker, and a Maritimer. Known for her hate for ketchup and a laugh that can be heard from 10 kilometres away, Sarah first danced her way from Clarks Corner, N.B. to the capital city, then from the street team to the morning show. Off air, you’ll find her with her dog (obviously), her chickens, a book in hand, crying over TikToks into her cup of tea. Ask her about her latest hyperfixation!
Crash Barton
A born and raised New Brunswicker (shout out, Cumberland Bay!), I’m now a Northsider (Devon!) who’s been on your radio here in Fredericton since my first show in 2005! A loving (if not sometimes annoying) husband to Erin, and proud #GirlDad to Holly & Maya! As a die-hard (and long-suffering) Leafs and Jays fan, I also play hockey and softball when I’m not cheering or coaching my own kids in their various endeavours (Dance, Ringette, bowling, softball, etc!) Chances are you can find me checking out a local band somewhere in the city, and - when I have the time - acting in front of a camera (you may’ve seen me in something, but more than likely you haven’t! haha). No matter what, I’m probably having a laugh, and hopefully that’s what I’m helping provide each morning with Sarah Betts!