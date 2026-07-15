45th Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition

The sandcastle and sand sculpturing contest attracts over 10,000 people every year to the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia. There are cash prizes for various categories. First Aid personnel and provincial lifeguards will be on site. There is an on-site bus shuttle service to transport people to and from the beach after the park opens at 9 a.m. Only registered service animals are permitted on the buses.

This event is rain or shine. Bring sunscreen, sun hat, sunglasses, insect repellent, water, snacks and appropriate beach attire. Various food vendors will be on-site. Cash only.

More info HERE