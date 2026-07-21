CIBC Run for the Cure 2026 

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure returns on Sunday, October 4.

The annual event unites and inspires communities across Canada to come together and make a difference for people living with or beyond breast cancer.

With 1 in 8 women expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime, breast cancer affects us all. · We need your continued support to ensure people facing breast cancer live longer, fuller lives.

By participating in the Run, you’re investing in hope for people affected by breast cancer.

Every dollar raised funds world-leading research and support programs that help people with breast cancer live their lives as fully as possible. · The CIBC Run for the Cure is open to everyone. Participants can choose to run or walk either 5k or 1k.

Join us on October 4 to change the future of breast cancer.

Visit CIBCRunfortheCure.com to register or donate today