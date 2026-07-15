Crescendo Fest 2026

Honouring the Past. Celebrating the Present. Amplifying the Future.

Crescendo Fest is Atlantic Canada’s premier Black music festival and conference, bringing together artists, music industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and the community for five days of music, education, networking, and celebration.

Whether you’re looking to grow your career in music, discover new artists, or celebrate Black culture and community, Crescendo Fest is where inspiration and opportunity come together.

Featuring:

Songwriting Camp

Music Industry Conference

Live Concerts

Networking Opportunities

Black Vendor Market

Emancipation Day Celebration

Headlining Performance

Five time JUNO Award winner TOBi

Plus performances from talented local and national artists Asia & NuGruv, DJ RS Smooth, & Elayce Clayton and more

Five Days. One Incredible Experience. | July 28 to August 1

More info HERE