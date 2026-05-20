Join us for two days filled with fun, food, and festivities for the whole family at this year’s Family Days 2026.

Mark your calendars!

This year, DND Family Days is happening on June 12-13.

Family Days is our way of saying THANK YOU to the Canadian Armed Forces and Defence Team families who form the operational backbone of our Halifax Defence Community.Join us for two days of non-stop fun with rides, games, bouncy castles, and plenty of entertainment for all ages. Plus, don’t forget to explore our sponsor booths and enter to win exciting prizes!

Friday, June 12 (1200 hrs - 1800 hrs)

Saturday, June 13 (1000 hrs - 1700 hrs)

More info