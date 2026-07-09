Drag Me to Dinner & Bingo at HSC

Join HSC for an exciting bingo event hosted by the iconic Deva Station from Station DRG. With live performances by Deva, Michael Hunter, Steph Peaks and Randi E. Rogenous, you won’t want to miss this pride celebration!

Receive a FREE $10 Halifax Shopping Centre gift card when you check in.

July 17, 2026 from 6pm-8pm | HSC Terrace, Level 1.

Halifax Shopping Centre is a proud sponsor of Halifax Pride.

*Tickets are limited. Purchase tickets here.

Proceeds will be donated to support The Youth Project - A local non-profit focused on making Nova Scotia a safer, healthier, and happier place for 2SLGBTQIAP+ youth through support, education, resource expansion, and community development.