NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks presented by your Atlantic Ram Dealers returns to Halifax’s Scotia Speedworld this summer. The Series will bring three MEGA SHOWS on July 24th, 25th, and 26th, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sunday, Sunday.

1500+ Horse Power, 10,000lb trucks on 66” tires, and standing at 12 feet high, these superstars are sure to bring fans to their feet with excitement. The series will feature the biggest names in Monster Trucks, including 4-time World Champion Dennis Anderson’s King Sling Monster Truck which is his first race truck since the iconic “Grave Digger”. Joining King Sling will include Dawn Creten the Queen of Monster Trucks in “Scarlet Bandit”, and 2-time World Champion Jimmy Creten’s “Bounty Hunter”.

Full line-up will also include the Dinosaur Monster Truck “Roar’n Rex”, Canadian Champion “Xtreme Jim”, fan favourite “Iron Outlaw”, and top ranked competitor “Shark Bite”. Plus, fans will get the chance to ride a Real Live Monster Truck with Monster Ride Trucks Knucklehead and Redneck Road Trip.

The event will also showcase the Superstars of Freestyle Motocross from the Major League of Freestyle Team. FMX Athletes will jump a 70-foot gap performing aerial stunts such as super flip backflip combinations and all the classics. All ticket holders will receive FREE entry to the famous party in the pits to meet the stars of the show!

Show Times:

Friday, July 24th: Gates 5pm, Pit Party 5pm, and Showtime 7pm

Saturday, July 25th: Gates 11:30am, Pit Party 12pm, and Showtime 2pm

Sunday, July 26th: Gates 11:30am, Pit Party 12pm, and Showtime 2pm

Tickets: Tickets officially will go on-sale this Thursday, May 14th at 12pm, via online only at www.showpass.com/o/world-series-of-monster-trucks and for more info visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca

Tickets On-Sale at scotiaspeedworld.ca or showpass.com