All Aboard! Join Us for the 5th Annual One Port City Day!

One Port City Day is a free, family-friendly celebration of Halifax’s port community—bringing the Halifax Seaport to life for all ages. Now in its fifth year, the event brings the port community together and invites the public to see the port in action and meet the people behind it.

Visitors can enjoy:

Vessel displays and partner exhibits

A family fun zone

Mini train rides on CN’s Little Obie

Guided bus tours of the PSA Halifax Atlantic Hub container terminal.

It’s a unique opportunity to experience the port up close and learn how the Port of Halifax connects Canada to the world. All activities are free to enjoy—plan your visit and join us at the Halifax Seaport!

More info HERE.