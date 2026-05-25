Stuff You Should Know: Hard Rock Live on June 26th

MOVE 100.3 Listen to Win Stuff You Should Know Live

Stuff You Should Know Live is coming to Ottawa!

Hard Rock Live. June 26th. (19+ show)

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/3100638BD4289A58

Stuff You Should Know Podcast is available on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts!

Stuff You Should Know is the award-winning podcast hosted by Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark.

Since 2008, every single week since it began, Stuff You Should Know has released a staggering array of new episodes, cracking open the mechanics, history, science, and cultural impact of topics like Ouija boards, asteroid mining, ants, and so on and so on, totaling more than 2,000 episodes.

Come see Stuff You Should Know Live! There’s a really good chance you won’t be disappointed.

And MOVE 100 wants you there!

Be listening all this week to Happy Hour with Katherine Dines for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets!