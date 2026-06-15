Plan your next adventure at Mont Cascades! High-thrill, heart-racing, and unforgettable.

Mont Cascades Waterpark is your escape into a splash-filled fun, mountain air, and unforgettable family adventures, just 25 minutes from Ottawa. 13 waterslides—something for everyone, young and old alike! Plan your summer story filled with sunshine and water, surrounded by nature!. Book online and avid the line ups at the park: https://montcascades.ca/aqua/

Keep listening all this week for Sophie & Jeff’s Useless Question for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes to Mont Cascades Water Park!