Win a Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card!

From beauty to snacks and everyday essentials, Shoppers Drug Mart can help you enjoy every second of the season—and you’ll get points on almost everything in-store! Plus, open your PC Optimum app today to check out the latest offers!

Celebrate Canada Day by getting EVEN MORE for your points! The SUPER Redemption Event at Shoppers Drug Mart starts Friday, June 26th until Wednesday, July 1st. Valid in store and online.

Share a feel-good moment for MOVE 100’s Happy Hour with Katherine Dines (5-6PM) for your chance to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

You can record on the free iHeartRadio app using the Talkback Feature - search for the little microphone and record a quick message!

Call in at 613-750-1100 or send us a text at 10-0-30 (Std Rates Apply).