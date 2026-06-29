Win Ottawa Titans tickets!

Get ready for a roaring good time!

Ottawa Titans Dino Day, presented by CAA North & East Ontario and MOVE 100, stomps into the ballpark on Sunday, July 12th (1PM start time).

Enjoy prehistoric fun for the whole family, with exciting activities all day long.

Every Sunday is Family Fun Day at the ballpark!

And to top it all off, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game!

Share a feel-good moment for MOVE 100’s Happy Hour with Katherine Dines (5-6PM) for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

You can record on the free iHeartRadio app using the Talkback Feature - search for the little microphone and record a quick message!

Call in at 613-750-1100 or send us a text at 10-0-30 (Std Rates Apply).

Or get your tickets now!