Win tickets to Amanda Marshall

Amanda Marshall is bringing her 30th Anniversary Dark Horse Tour to Hard Rock Live Ottawa on December 8th… and MOVE 100 is sending you there before you can even buy tickets!

🗓 Show Details:📍 Hard Rock Live Ottawa🚪 Doors: 6:30PM Ages 19+

💥 Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em!Be listening to Katherine Dines in the afternoon for your chance to win your way in early — because this one is going to sell FAST.

🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM

👉 If you want to lock them in yourself, grab your tickets here:https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/310064D3A9016A30

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate 30 years of hits with Amanda Marshall — and experience a night you won’t forget!