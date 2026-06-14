Capilano Suspension Bridge Park Tickets

MOVE 103.5: June 15th to June 19th

MOVE 103.5 has your chance to reach new heights with a family 4-pack of tickets to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park!

Experience the thrill of swinging across the wild Capilano canyon on the legendary suspension bridge, explore the towering old-growth rainforest canopy on Treetops Adventure, be amazed by Cliffwalk, and get up close with birds of prey at Raptors Ridge. All these incredible experiences are included in your day’s admission, alongside delicious dining, treats, and epic west-coast shopping at the Trading Post, BC’s biggest and best gift shop.

Tune into Afternoons with Tim Morgan this week for your chance to win!