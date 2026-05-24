FIFA™ Fan Festival: Feist

FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver: Your FREE FIFA World Cup™ Celebration!

Vancouver, get ready to dive into the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™! Hastings Park at the PNE is transforming into the ultimate destination for soccer fans, families, and music lovers alike. This is your all-access pass to an unforgettable Festival experience.

What Awaits You:

Live Matches on big screens: Feel the pulse of the game as you witness FIFA World Cup™ matches live on massive screens across the Festival grounds. Cheer your heart out!

World-Class Entertainment: Keep the party going with an exciting lineup of live music and performances from Canadian and global artists.

Food & Drink: Indulge your taste buds with a diverse array of local favourites and global flavours from FIFA commercial partners.

Family Fun & Community: A welcoming environment for everyone, making it the perfect spot for families and friends to connect and celebrate.

Iconic Vancouver Location: Soak in the atmosphere at Hastings Park at the PNE.

Don’t miss out on Vancouver’s biggest FIFA World Cup™ watch party. Join us for a celebration of sport, culture, and community!

For more information, click here.

Tune into The Afternoon Drive this week for your chance to win a pair of Amphitheatre reserved seating tickets to Feist at FIFA Fan Festival™ on July 15th!