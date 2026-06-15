Fuel Your Summer with MOVE 103.5

MOVE 103.5 wants to Fuel Your Summer!

Gas prices making your summer plans sputter? We feel you! You want to hit the road, chase adventure, and make memories – not stare at the pump.

That’s why MOVE 103.5 is giving you the chance to WIN $1,000 in FREE GAS!

Imagine cruising all summer long without the fuel worries. Beach days, road trips, spontaneous escapes – it’s all on us!

Ready to fill up for free? Starting Monday,June 22- listen for the daily cue-to-texts. The cue-to-text will come on 6 times per day, in-between 6am and 6pm. When you hear it, text “FUEL” and your name to 103535. *standard text message rates apply

One winner gets called every Monday (starting June 29) until July 27th during The MOVE Morning Show. Don’t miss your chance to fuel your ultimate summer!