Nat & Drew’s Beat The Bank is back! It may be the most nerve-wracking way to win money, but you could walk away with a lot of cash… even up to $50,000!

You never know what is behind the vault door – it could be $200, $2,000 or even $20,000! The more vaults you open, the more money you can win… but if you open a vault with the bank alarm in it, you lose it all!

Listen weekdays at 8AM, 9AM, NOON, and 4PM for your chance to win some cash on Nat & Drew’s Beat the Bank, powered by King of Floors.

Listen on your radio, online at MOVE 1035.ca, on the iHeartRadio Canada app, or ask your smart speaker to “Play MOVE 1-Oh-3-5”.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:00 a.m. PT on April 27, 2026 and closes at 4:00 p.m. PT on May 29, 2026, or when the maximum of $60,000.00 CAD is awarded, whichever comes first. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are 19 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. A maximum of $60,000.00 CAD in cash prizes is available to be won. The number of cash prizes and the amount of each cash prize will depend on the number of contestants successful at playing the game and the previous amounts awarded to each winner. The minimum and maximum amounts of each cash prize offered to a particular contestant will be $25.00 and $50,000.00, respectively. The odds of becoming a text contestant will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period. The odds for any contestant of winning either a cash prize will depend on contestant’s decision to pursue or stop the game, scheduled alarms, and the number and value of prizes allocated to each game. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.move1035.ca.