Vancouver Aquarium Tickets

MOVE 103.5 & Vancouver Aquarium are inviting you to one SHELL of a party!

Summer might be coming to an end, but the party is just getting started during Afternoons with Tim Morgan! Listen for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Fish & Sips.

Make a splash at Vancouver Aquarium’s end-of-summer bash, where guests 19+ can sip cold drinks, dance to live music, and get splashed by a sea lion—after-hours, all for just $35. Dive into one last unforgettable party this summer and reel in your tickets today at VancouverAquarium.com.