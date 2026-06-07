Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival is Western Canada’s largest Shakespeare Festival. Its 37th Season runs from June 9 to September 19, in modern theatre tents against a spectacular ocean backdrop in Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park in Vancouver.

The 2026 Season offers a thrilling journey through comedy, tragedy, and myth, presenting bold new visions of timeless stories. The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Rebecca Northan, is a lively music-filled comedy set in a soccer-obsessed suburb, while a dystopian Macbeth, directed by Stephen Drover, provides a stark and bloody counterpoint.

Your summer is not complete until you’ve visited Bard! Tickets start at $30.

Tickets and information: bardonthebeach.org or 604-739-0559