Barenaked Ladies: PNE Summer Night Concerts

Barenaked Ladies will be performing at the PNE Summer Night Concerts this summer!

Celebrating 38 years, the beloved quartet BNL has sold over 15 million records worldwide and delivered iconic hits like “If I Had $1,000,000” and “One Week.” Renowned as one of the best live acts, they’ve amassed eight JUNO Awards, two GRAMMY nominations, and a Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction, even collaborating with astronaut Chris Hadfield from space. Their latest work includes the 2023 album “In Flight” and the Spring 2025 EP “In Flight – Carry On.” You have the chance to see them live this summer at the Freedom Mobile Arch on September 2nd!

Tickets include admission to the PNE Fair, offering a full day of fun before the concert. Get your tickets now here!