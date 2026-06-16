Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Get WOW’d at Vancouver’s #1 must-see. Swing on the legendary suspension bridge as you cross the wild Capilano canyon, walk the towering old-growth rainforest canopy on Treetops Adventure, let Cliffwalk take your breath away and get up close with the birds of prey of Raptors Ridge. All included in your day’s admission. Delicious dining and treats and epic west-coast shopping at the Trading Post - BC’s biggest and best gift shop.

Twilight Rates are back! Visit from 5:00 p.m. - close and save 25% on all admission rates. All park attractions are included in the price of your single day admission.BC Residents get a free BC Annual Pass with paid admission to the Park. Includes free admission for one full year including our seasonal events

Book your tickets at capbridge.com