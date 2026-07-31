Car Free Days of Summer Vancouver, presented by Vancity, returns! 🎉✨

📌 The Drive (Commercial Drive: Grandview to 1st Ave) — Saturday, September 5

📌 Main Street (10th Ave to 24th Ave) — Sunday, September 13

⏰ Both festivals run from 12 PM to 7 PM.

Join us in transforming the city streets into vibrant public spaces, bringing together local vendors, artists, businesses, and residents from across the Lower Mainland to celebrate connected, car-free communities. Visitors are invited to celebrate and support a more sustainable Vancouver at both Car Free Day events.

Be sure to stop by the Vancity Pavilion at both events, where you’ll discover local business members, artisans, interactive activities, and more! 🛍️🎨

🚲 To help reduce traffic congestion and further support the event’s car-free mission, festival-goers are encouraged to walk, cycle, or use public transit to attend.