Get ready for an unforgettable summer under the stars at the EVO Summer Cinema, every Tuesday in Stanley Park!

This free weekly outdoor movie event is hosted by Fresh Air Cinema at Second Beach, from July 14th to September 1st. Movies start after dusk, but make sure you arrive early to grab your spot!

Whether new to Vancouver, just visiting, or a long-time resident, all are welcome to enjoy the films together.

Immerse yourself in the magic of outdoor cinema with your friends, family, or that special date.

Don’t miss out on the most magical event of the summer!

Movie Line-Up:

July.14 – Bend It Like Beckam

July.21 – Mean Girls

July.28 – Moulin Rouge

Aug.4 - Hoppers

Aug.11 – Crazy Rich Asians

Aug.18 – The Notebook

Aug.25 – Interstellar

Sept.1 – Vote Night (Jurassic Park OR Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark)

General lawn seating is free (first come first serve), but you can get VIP seats for $32!

Reserve your VIP seats or get more information here.