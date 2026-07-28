Grouse Mountain- Movies on the Mountain

Enjoy movies under the stars in our newly rebuilt Birds in Motion area. Whether you’re planning a family outing or a unique date night, Movies on the Mountain is the perfect way to spend a summer evening. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie-viewing experience at Grouse Mountain this summer!

Be sure to dress for the conditions (it gets chilly after sunset) and bring a blanket or cushion, bug spray, and a water bottle. Before the show there will be food trucks available & The Rusty Rail will be open for BBQ food and drinks until 8 pm.

Movies on the Mountain

Where: Birds in Motion Viewing Area

Time: Movies will start at sunset (times vary)

Jurassic Park (1993) - July 30th

Ratatouille (2007) - August 6th

Grease (1978) - August 13th

Finding Nemo (2003) - August 20th

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) - Animated version - August 27th

Please note: Seating for movies at the Birds in Motion Viewing Area is on first-come, first-served basis and is limited so arrive early.

SUNSET SPECIAL

Visit Grouse Mountain after 6pm for only $34 with our Sunset Special this summer! Catch the sunset from our Awe-Inspiring Lookouts, enjoy dinner and drinks on the Altitudes Patio. Plus enjoy special events on select nights.

The event is included with Mountain Admission or a valid Annual Pass.

Details here!