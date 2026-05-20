The Kidney Walk is happening on June 7th across BC, with Lower Mainland locations in Vancouver, Surrey, and Abbotsford. Come join our community and help create a future where everyone affected by kidney disease can live a full life.

Kidney Walks are a vital lifeline—fueling real-time support, life-saving research, and strong advocacy for everyone affected by kidney disease. Our mission goes beyond survival; we’re working toward a future where every person living with kidney disease can truly thrive.

We’re dedicated to ensuring all Canadians with chronic kidney disease have access to quality care and essential support. Through public education, effective advocacy, and innovative research, we drive meaningful change in kidney health.

Every dollar raised powers programs and services for the 1 in 10 Canadians—about 4 million people—living with kidney disease. We encourage all participants to fundraise, as each contribution makes a life-changing difference.

To show our appreciation:

Raise $150+ to receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Raise $1,000+ to be celebrated as a Kidney Walk Champion with an exclusive t-shirt.

Raise $5,000+ to join our prestigious Kidney Walk Pinnacle Club.

Donate now here.

For more information and to register, visit kidneywalk.ca.