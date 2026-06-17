Live on Location: Loblaws City Market South Granville

Join us for the grand opening of your new neighbourhood Loblaws City Market, the home of PC products. Erin Davis and the MOVE 103.5 Community Crew will be live on location on Friday, June 26th from 10 AM to 2 PM to celebrate. To welcome you, we’ll have giveaways and food samples, including President’s Choice Ice Cream Bars, and more.

Special Offers (Until July 2nd): Receive 10,000 PC Optimum points, equivalent to $10, when you spend $75 or more.

Store Features: Discover convenient grab and go meals such as our new Korean Fried Chicken or Hot Honey Sandwich. Enjoy breads, bagels, and other baked goods prepared daily. Our local deli offers global flavours, custom cured options, and pre-made party platters. We also provide responsibly sourced seafood choices and a wide selection of your favourite PC products.