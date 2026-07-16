Live on Location: Real Canadian Superstore (S.E. Marine Drive)

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Real Canadian Superstore, 350 S.E. Marine Dr.

Join Crystal Darche and the MOVE 103.5 Community Crew live on location at the Real Canadian Superstore on S.E. Marine Drive to celebrate the store’s renovation and grand reopening. Explore our fresh new look and enjoy exciting reopening deals throughout the store.

Special Offers:

Save up to 30% on select NIVEA products.

Buy one, get one 50% off PC® Kitchen Gadgets.

Save 25% on all Jazwares Plush Toys.

View the great deals here!