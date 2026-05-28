Live on Location: Walmart, Coquitlam

Join Erin Davis and the MOVE Community Crew at Walmart in Coquitlam as we celebrate the store’s exciting new renovations! From 9 AM to 1 PM, enjoy special deals and enter for a chance to win one of several $100 Walmart e-gift cards.

Highlights of the New Store:

Modern Layout: Experience a clear, easy-to-navigate space with vibrant signage.

Experience a clear, easy-to-navigate space with vibrant signage. Expanded Grocery Selection: Discover more international items, dairy products, and fresh produce.

Discover more international items, dairy products, and fresh produce. New Bakery & Hot Case: Enjoy freshly baked goods and a variety of ready-to-eat meals, including rotisserie chicken and samosas.

Enjoy freshly baked goods and a variety of ready-to-eat meals, including rotisserie chicken and samosas. Enhanced Departments: Apparel and cosmetics areas are now larger, brighter, and feature a boutique style.

Apparel and cosmetics areas are now larger, brighter, and feature a boutique style. Upgraded Pharmacy: Benefit from a private consultation room for health services.

Benefit from a private consultation room for health services. Improved Convenience: Additional checkouts are available to speed up your shopping.

Additional checkouts are available to speed up your shopping. Expanded Baby Products: Find a wider assortment to serve growing families.

Find a wider assortment to serve growing families. Efficient Online Order Fulfillment: Back-of-house enhancements allow for quicker pickup of online grocery orders.

Address: Walmart - 2929 Barnet Hwy Coquitlam