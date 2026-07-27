Saturday, August 8: Paddington in Peru

Saturday, August 16: Zootopia 2

Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park, presented by PCI Developments, is an amazing event that offers a perfect blend of entertainment, community spirit, and outdoor enjoyment. Here’s a summary of the key details to make the most of the evening:

Time: The event starts at 6 pm, so be sure to arrive on time to make the most of all the activities and entertainment available, including live performances, crafts, and fun activities for children.

Movie Start Time: Please note that the movie will start when it gets dark, and on the first evening, this is expected to be approximately 9:15 pm. Therefore, plan accordingly to have a fantastic movie-watching experience.

Bring Your Own Comfort: To ensure you have a comfortable experience during the movie screening, remember to bring a blanket or a chair to sit on. Being cozy while watching the movie under the stars will enhance the overall enjoyment of the event.

Free Popcorn: Free popcorn will be available for attendees starting at 7:30 pm. However, as it’s only available while supplies last, it’s a good idea to arrive early if you’re looking forward to munching on some delicious popcorn during the movie.

Survey for Prizes: By participating in the survey provided by the event organizers, you’ll have a chance to win exciting prizes and gift cards from local businesses. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the raffle for some fantastic rewards.

Food and Drinks: Taco Tigre, Frying Pan, Papa John’s Pizza, Dipsy Doodle Creations, The Slush Stop

Location: Holland Park- 13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey

For details, click here.