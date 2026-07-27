Outdoor Movie Night at Unwin Park

Get cozy under the stars with your friends and family, and watch Frozen in Unwin Park on Wednesday, August 19th. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free bag of popcorn (while quantities last).

6:30-9:00pm: Enjoy mini-golf and other activities before the show.

9pm: Movie starts. Grab a bag of free popcorn while supplies last.

This movie night is part of the Focus Newton Action Plan, making public spaces in the community more lively and engaging with fun family-friendly activities. For more information, visit the Playful Places webpage.