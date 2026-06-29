Outdoor Movies Under the Stars Powered by Clean Energy in Mission

Get ready, Mission! This summer, we’re bringing you a movie experience like no other. Imagine this: a giant screen, a sky full of stars, and the gentle hum of clean energy powering the magic!

What’s the big deal? Forget noisy generators! Fresh Air Cinema and BC Hydro Power Smart are teaming up to present a FREE outdoor movie at Fraser River Heritage Park, all powered by innovative clean electricity. It’s quieter, greener, and totally awesome!

Your Perfect Summer Evening Awaits:

When: Wednesday, July 10th

Wednesday, July 10th Where: Fraser River Heritage Park, Mission, BC

Fraser River Heritage Park, Mission, BC Time: Kick back from 7:00 PM. The movie magic begins around sunset (approx. 9:15 PM).

Kick back from 7:00 PM. The movie magic begins around sunset (approx. 9:15 PM). Cost: Zip! It’s completely FREE!

Zip! It’s completely FREE! Bring: Your coziest blankets and chairs to snag the best spot on the lawn.

Your coziest blankets and chairs to snag the best spot on the lawn. Snacks & Surprises: Delicious concessions and fun giveaways will be on hand!

This is your chance to enjoy a fantastic family-friendly film while celebrating the future of sustainable community events. It’s all about bringing people together for a good time and a good cause!

Don’t miss out on this enchanting, clean-powered adventure!

Click here for details.