The 2026 PNE Prize Home is a stunning 4,117 sq. ft., 3-storey family haven featuring 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. This beautifully designed home also includes an art room, a games room, and a fully independent 2-bedroom legal suite.

Designed to feel light, airy, and colourfully collected, the interior blends soft neutrals with cheerful pops of colour, warm wood tones, and artful layered details. The result is a bright and welcoming space that feels spirited, serene, creative, playful, and effortlessly livable. The home is built by Foxridge Homes in Surrey, BC.

The Grand Prize package, valued at over $2.3 million, includes a Paramount Home and Design furniture package, a Husqvarna yard maintenance package, the latest-and-greatest Samsung appliances and technology, and an EV-ready garage by BC Hydro to complete the home.

Buy your PNE Prize Home tickets now here.

All tickets are entered into the Grand Prize draw, plus 3 Chevrolet vehicles, 2 Cadillac vehicles, 1 Motorcycle, 2 Celebrity Cruises, 1 Woody’s RV Travel Trailer, 1 Beachcomber Hot Tub package, 2 $10,000 Metropolis at Metrotown shopping sprees and 5 $10,000 cash draws! Imagine the possibilities!

Know your limit, play within it. 19+