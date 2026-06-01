Surrey Canada Day 2026

Celebrate Canada Day in Surrey!

Get ready for Western Canada’s largest Canada Day celebration! Join us at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on July 1st for a day filled with fun, music, and community spirit.

This year’s Surrey Canada Day promises an unforgettable experience for all ages. Enjoy live music across four stages, headlined by Canadian Country Artist, Josh Ross, along with performances by Lee Aaron and Tyler Shaw.

Immerse yourself in Indigenous culture at the Reflection Areas and Siam Stage in the Indigenous Village, where you can learn and participate in cultural sharing and education on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the land-based Nations.

Families will love the Family Zone, offering free entertainment, crafts, games, and performances on the Family Stage. The Community Hub will be buzzing with energy, featuring dance battles and DJs at the Community Stage.

Indulge in delicious treats from a variety of food trucks and cool off with a refreshing beverage in the beer garden, which offers site-wide licensing.

Don’t miss the grand finale: a spectacular fireworks display to light up the night sky!

To find out more about Surrey Canada Day, click here!