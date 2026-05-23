Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Join us for the opening celebration of Surrey’s Soccer Fan Zones and watch Canada’s first match live on the big screen! The first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage onsite, along with additional giveaways*. Throughout the day, enjoy live entertainment, soccer games and activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, a beer garden, and a special appearance by Surrey‑born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal. Programming extends to Kick It! at Central City Plaza.

*One coupon per person. Not valid on alcohol. Redeemable at onsite vendors only.