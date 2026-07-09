Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 15th with 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

Coffee sold on Camp Day helps support the mission of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which is to help youth from underserved communities achieve their full potential. Visit Tims on July 15th and purchase a hot or iced coffee to help make an impact in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed!

100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It’s a great day to upsize your order and treat your family and friends to a coffee!

Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers, friends and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners. Guests can also fill out a pre-order form in advance for Tim Hortons Take 12s so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together!

Available now, participating restaurants will offer guests a Camp Day donut for $2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting Tims Camps. Purchase a $2 Donation Badge or Camp Day bracelets for $3, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Round Up on the Tim Hortons mobile app to support Tims Camps. To round up your order to the nearest 10 cents, open your Tims app, tap on ‘Community’ or ‘Give’, and turn on the Round Up toggle.

You can also ask a Tim Hortons team member in restaurant to round up your order to the nearest dollar.

Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time here!