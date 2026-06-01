Now in its 41st year, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival (June 19–July 5) is Vancouver’s unofficial start of summer — 16 days, 170 performances, and 294 artists from 12 countries spanning jazz, blues, soul, hip-hop, avant-garde, and beyond. From free outdoor concerts at the Vancouver Art Gallery to world-class Marquee shows at the Vancouver Playhouse, the festival is one of Canada’s premier music events, drawing over 100,000 attendees annually. This year’s highlights include Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold, acclaimed saxophonist Isaiah Collier performing a special John Coltrane centennial tribute, and rising star Tomoki Sanders — child of the legendary Pharoah Sanders making their Vancouver debut. For the full lineup, visit coastaljazz.ca.