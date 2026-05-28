We’re Hiring!

BELL MEDIA BRAND AMBASSADOR/STREET TEAM

Brand Ambassador, Vancouver, Bell Media

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Vancouver (BC)

94.5 Virgin Radio and MOVE 103.5 are looking for professional, hardworking, energetic, reliable, and outgoing individuals to join our brand ambassadors in Vancouver. As a member of our street team, you will be at the hottest shows and coolest events. We’re looking for media-loving team players who live and breathe pop culture and/or sports that can be great brand ambassadors inside and outside the building.

Responsibilities and requirements of the job:

Represent radio station brands and interact with listeners in a positive, professional, yet fun manner

Create exciting social media content with posts, photos and videos from events and remotes, staying within brand guidelines

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs to transfer and set up equipment (PA system, tent, etc.)

Set up, tear down and transport equipment with care

Execute on-site contests and distribute station branded, or client supplied items

Maintain a positive attitude (in all weather conditions) while on-site

Flexible schedule; must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Maintain a positive relationship with listeners, clients and other brand ambassadors

Set up station equipment in a visually stimulating manner

Work with minimum supervision on-site

Be able to problem solve on the fly

Upkeep of radio station vehicles

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

Full Driver’s License

Currently enrolled in, or recent graduate with a College/University education with a focus on radio / promotions / marketing / music / PR an asset

Customer service or promotional work experience an asset

Knowledge of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver events

Knowledge of our radio station formats and audiences

Excel in social media (Instagram, Facebook and TikTok)

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills

Clean driving abstract

Clear background check

How to Apply : Please send your cover letter and resume with references to: robin.villegas@bellmedia.ca

Please put “VANCOUVER - STREET TEAM” in the subject line. We thank all applicants for reaching out, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59pm. Submissions after this date will not be considered.