What’s Up This Weekend Vancouver

Listen to the Afternoon Drive Show with Tim Morgan Fridays at 3:40pm and 5:40pm to find out What’s Up This Weekend in the Lower Mainland!
Playland – Opening Weekend
What: At the heart of Opening Weekend is Playland UNLOCKED 2.0: Side Quests – a park‑wide, immersive scavenger hunt that turns your Playland visit into an interactive adventure. Explore the park, meet our playful Playland characters, and complete optional side quests along the way. Each quest is designed to spark curiosity, get you moving, and invite you to play your way – whether casually for fun or competitively for prizes. The more quests you complete, the more chances you have to win!
When: May 16-17, 11am-5pm
Where: PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.pne.ca/playlandunlocked2026/
Vancouver Canadians vs Everett Aquasox
When: May 12-17
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium 4601 Ontario st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.milb.com/vancouver
IGNITE! Youth Arts Festival
What: Visit this vibrant, eclectic, youth-driven, interdisciplinary arts festival celebrating excellence in emerging art where everything from curation to performance is created by artists aged 13-30. This year’s festival grows through five thematically connected night, from Germinate to Bloom, tracing cycles of creative growth through theatre, film, stand-up comedy, dance, drag, music, visual arts, and more!
When: May 13-17
Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables st, Vancouver
More details: https://thecultch.com/event/ignite-festival-2026/
MOA presents: I Use My Haida Eyes: The History Robes of Jut-ke-Nay-Hazel Wilson
What: This exhibition features an epic collection of 50 “history robes” by Jut-ke-Nay–Hazel Wilson (1941–2016), a Haida artist who dedicated her life to Haida cultural and artistic work. Over a brief period from 2005 to 2006, Hazel Wilson created this series of robes, which documents specific episodes of Haida history from a Haida perspective–including narratives of her Haida ancestors, settler colonial acts of oppression, as well as Hazel’s memories of her childhood, gathering and harvesting on the Haida Gwaii landscape.
When: May 14 – October 12
Where: Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine dr, Vancouver
More details: https://moa.ubc.ca/exhibition/i-use-my-haida-eyes/
Unison Festival
What: Discover the power of live choral music at Unison 2026. Featuring 27 choirs and nearly 1,100 singers from across Canada, plus special guests, the long weekend comes alive with inspiring performances and a joyful celebration of music and community.
When: May 15-18
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre 630 Hamilton st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.unisonchoruses.ca/festival
BMO Day of Music
What: Join us for a full day of FREE musical delights from 10am to 10pm spread across multiple stages. With over 70 performances to enjoy, there’s something for everyone in the family. Cap off the day with a free concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at 7:30pm.
When: Saturday May 16, 10am-10pm
Where: Various locations in Vancouver
More details: https://dayofmusic.ca/
Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC
When: Sunday May 17, 6pm
Where: The Stadium at the Langley Events Centre 7782 200th st, Langley
More details: https://www.canpl.ca/vancouverfc
Vancity Soul Skate
What: A staple in the city’s groove scene, VanCity Soul Skate has been bringing the heat to Sunday nights for years. Rollerland at the PNE transforms into a rhythm-fueled sanctuary, with the legendary DJ Alibaba and special guest DJ Kemo.Be sure to check it out, grab the crew and get your monthly dose of soul! 19+.
When: Sunday May 17, 7-10pm
Where: Rollerland PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/events-vancouver
May Day at the Fort
What: Join us for the 104th annual May Day event in the charming village of historic Fort Langley, a vibrant tradition that brings the community together. Begin your day with a lively parade through Fort Langley village. Enjoy local music, community groups, and colourful vendors along the route. Be sure to watch for Parks Canada’s cheerful little gator along the route. After the parade, continue your visit inside the fort’s palisade walls with a full day of hands on programs and family-friendly activities.
When: Monday May 18, 10am-4:30pm
Where: 9089 Nash st, Township of Langley
More details: https://maydayfortlangley.com/
International Museum Day at Museum of Vancouver
What: Support your local civic museum for International Museum Day! ICOM (International Council on Museums) declared the 2026 Museum Day theme to be: Museums Uniting a Divided World. We have our permanent and feature galleries full of diverse voices and stories! And you may remember those Heritage Minutes published by Historica Canada? Selected Minutes will be played continuously in the Joyce Walley Room (next to the 1950s Gallery) for you to view all day. Admission is pay what you can!
When: Monday May 18, 10am-5pm
Where: 1100 Chestnut st, Vancouver
More details: https://museumofvancouver.ca/museum-day-2026
Recurring:
Junction Public Market
What: Vancouver’s pop-up container shop market is back! Stop by for eats, drinks, shopping and events.
When: Tuesday to Sundays, on now until September 7, 11am-6pm
Where: 200 Granville st, Vancouver
More details: https://junctionpublicmarket.com/
Made in the 604 Summer Night Market
What: Join us Fridays for evenings filled with amazing local vendors, good vibes, and so much to explore. There is always something to discover, something to eat, and something to love. Grab your friends, come wander, shop, and make a night of it.
When: Fridays in May, 5-10pm
Where: The Pipe Shop 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
More details: https://www.madeinthe604.ca/markets
Burnaby Central Railway’s Miniature Train
What: Welcome to the Burnaby Central Railway, a unique 1/8 scale, ride-on miniature railway built and operated by the volunteers of the BC Society of Model Engineers. Our trains pull multiple cars carrying 20 or more passengers on a 2-mile, outdoor ride through the woods, with bridges, tunnels, crossovers, and spirals. A single ride takes approximately 10 minutes.
When: Now open weekends and holidays, 11am-5pm
Where: Confederation Park 120 North Willingdon ave, Burnaby
More details: https://bcsme.org/
Public Skate Night at Rollerland
What: Bring the whole family for an evening of music from every era, games, surprise guests and funky roller dancing. Boogie the night away on roller skates and show off your best retro outfit. Don’t miss out on this blast from the past - see you on the rink!
When: Saturday evenings, 4-6pm all ages, 7-10pm 16+
Where: Rollerland PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/events-vancouver
In the Shadow of the Pavilions: Expo 86
What: Across numerous pavilions, multiple outdoor plazas and within various museums and public galleries around the Lower Mainland, Expo 86 brought together a wide variety of artists and artworks from across Canada and around the world. On the occasion of Expo’s 40th anniversary, this exhibition highlights some of the extraordinary art from around British Columbia’s Lower Mainland during Canada’s second world’s fair moment.
When: On now until June 7
Where: Surrey Art Gallery 13750 88th ave, Surrey
More details: https://www.surrey.ca/arts-culture/surrey-art-gallery/exhibitions/shadow-of-pavilions-expo-86-and-contemporary-art
Richmond Night Market
What: Join us for the Richmond Night Market, the largest in North America—featuring a 600-foot zipline that lets you soar above the action for a bird’s-eye view of the fun. Devour crab meat noodles, BBQ squid, ramen, Japanese poutine, Brazilian pastries, spareribs, sushi, Afghan bolani, even sausage in a waffle cone—with more than 200 food and retail stalls; you’ll be rapt, awestruck and always very well fed.
When: On now until September 20
Where: 8351 River rd, Richmond
More details: https://www.richmondnightmarket.com/
MOA presents: Tupananchiskama: Ancient Andean Cosmovision
What: Tupananchiskama: Ancient Andean Cosmovision explores the enduring worldviews of ancient Andean civilizations through nearly 100 exquisite pre-Columbian ceramic, textile, bone and wood works, some dating back more than 2,500 years. These works were collected by former UBC Professor Alan R. Sawyer and donated to MOA. The Andes are home to some of the world’s most complex cultural traditions, and its knowledge lives on in landscapes, practices, languages, and material culture.
When: On now until January 3, 2027
Where: Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine dr, Vancouver
More details: https://moa.ubc.ca/exhibition/tupananchiskama/
Every River Has a Mouth
What: Guided by the concept of the river as a physical and symbolic connector, Every River Has a Mouth highlights the deep cultural, linguistic, and artistic relationships between the Interior and Coast Salish peoples. The exhibition brings together 13 artists working in sculpture, printmaking, textiles, painting, and mixed media, featuring leading Salish artists Susan Point and Angela George, alongside established and emerging artists.
When: On now until February 14, 2027
Where: Bill Reid Gallery 639 Hornby st, Vancouver
More details: https://www.billreidgallery.ca/blogs/exhibitions-page/every-river-has-a-mouth
Farmers Markets:
Trout Lake Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 9am-2pm
Where: North parking lot of John Hendry Park, Lakewood dr at 13th ave, Vancouver
More details: www.eatlocal.org
Riley Park Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 10am – 2pm
Where: 50 East 30th ave at Ontario st, Vancouver
More details: www.eatlocal.org
West End Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 9am – 2pm
Where: 1100 Comox st between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver
More details: www.eatlocal.org
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
When: Sundays, on now until November 1, 10am – 2pm
Where: 8th ave at Guelph st, Vancouver
More details: www.eatlocal.org