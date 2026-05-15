What’s Up This Weekend Vancouver

Listen to the Afternoon Drive Show with Tim Morgan Fridays at 3:40pm and 5:40pm to find out What’s Up This Weekend in the Lower Mainland!

Playland – Opening Weekend

What: At the heart of Opening Weekend is Playland UNLOCKED 2.0: Side Quests – a park‑wide, immersive scavenger hunt that turns your Playland visit into an interactive adventure. Explore the park, meet our playful Playland characters, and complete optional side quests along the way. Each quest is designed to spark curiosity, get you moving, and invite you to play your way – whether casually for fun or competitively for prizes. The more quests you complete, the more chances you have to win!

When: May 16-17, 11am-5pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.pne.ca/playlandunlocked2026/





Vancouver Canadians vs Everett Aquasox

When: May 12-17

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium 4601 Ontario st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.milb.com/vancouver









IGNITE! Youth Arts Festival

What: Visit this vibrant, eclectic, youth-driven, interdisciplinary arts festival celebrating excellence in emerging art where everything from curation to performance is created by artists aged 13-30. This year’s festival grows through five thematically connected night, from Germinate to Bloom, tracing cycles of creative growth through theatre, film, stand-up comedy, dance, drag, music, visual arts, and more!

When: May 13-17

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables st, Vancouver

More details: https://thecultch.com/event/ignite-festival-2026/









MOA presents: I Use My Haida Eyes: The History Robes of Jut-ke-Nay-Hazel Wilson

What: This exhibition features an epic collection of 50 “history robes” by Jut-ke-Nay–Hazel Wilson (1941–2016), a Haida artist who dedicated her life to Haida cultural and artistic work. Over a brief period from 2005 to 2006, Hazel Wilson created this series of robes, which documents specific episodes of Haida history from a Haida perspective–including narratives of her Haida ancestors, settler colonial acts of oppression, as well as Hazel’s memories of her childhood, gathering and harvesting on the Haida Gwaii landscape.

When: May 14 – October 12

Where: Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine dr, Vancouver

More details: https://moa.ubc.ca/exhibition/i-use-my-haida-eyes/









Unison Festival

What: Discover the power of live choral music at Unison 2026. Featuring 27 choirs and nearly 1,100 singers from across Canada, plus special guests, the long weekend comes alive with inspiring performances and a joyful celebration of music and community.

When: May 15-18

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre 630 Hamilton st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.unisonchoruses.ca/festival









BMO Day of Music

What: Join us for a full day of FREE musical delights from 10am to 10pm spread across multiple stages. With over 70 performances to enjoy, there’s something for everyone in the family. Cap off the day with a free concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at 7:30pm.

When: Saturday May 16, 10am-10pm

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

More details: https://dayofmusic.ca/









Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC

When: Sunday May 17, 6pm

Where: The Stadium at the Langley Events Centre 7782 200th st, Langley

More details: https://www.canpl.ca/vancouverfc









Vancity Soul Skate

What: A staple in the city’s groove scene, VanCity Soul Skate has been bringing the heat to Sunday nights for years. Rollerland at the PNE transforms into a rhythm-fueled sanctuary, with the legendary DJ Alibaba and special guest DJ Kemo.Be sure to check it out, grab the crew and get your monthly dose of soul! 19+.

When: Sunday May 17, 7-10pm

Where: Rollerland PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/events-vancouver









May Day at the Fort

What: Join us for the 104th annual May Day event in the charming village of historic Fort Langley, a vibrant tradition that brings the community together. Begin your day with a lively parade through Fort Langley village. Enjoy local music, community groups, and colourful vendors along the route. Be sure to watch for Parks Canada’s cheerful little gator along the route. After the parade, continue your visit inside the fort’s palisade walls with a full day of hands on programs and family-friendly activities.

When: Monday May 18, 10am-4:30pm

Where: 9089 Nash st, Township of Langley

More details: https://maydayfortlangley.com/









International Museum Day at Museum of Vancouver

What: Support your local civic museum for International Museum Day! ICOM (International Council on Museums) declared the 2026 Museum Day theme to be: Museums Uniting a Divided World. We have our permanent and feature galleries full of diverse voices and stories! And you may remember those Heritage Minutes published by Historica Canada? Selected Minutes will be played continuously in the Joyce Walley Room (next to the 1950s Gallery) for you to view all day. Admission is pay what you can!

When: Monday May 18, 10am-5pm

Where: 1100 Chestnut st, Vancouver

More details: https://museumofvancouver.ca/museum-day-2026

Recurring:





Junction Public Market

What: Vancouver’s pop-up container shop market is back! Stop by for eats, drinks, shopping and events.

When: Tuesday to Sundays, on now until September 7, 11am-6pm

Where: 200 Granville st, Vancouver

More details: https://junctionpublicmarket.com/





Made in the 604 Summer Night Market

What: Join us Fridays for evenings filled with amazing local vendors, good vibes, and so much to explore. There is always something to discover, something to eat, and something to love. Grab your friends, come wander, shop, and make a night of it.

When: Fridays in May, 5-10pm

Where: The Pipe Shop 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

More details: https://www.madeinthe604.ca/markets









Burnaby Central Railway’s Miniature Train

What: Welcome to the Burnaby Central Railway, a unique 1/8 scale, ride-on miniature railway built and operated by the volunteers of the BC Society of Model Engineers. Our trains pull multiple cars carrying 20 or more passengers on a 2-mile, outdoor ride through the woods, with bridges, tunnels, crossovers, and spirals. A single ride takes approximately 10 minutes.

When: Now open weekends and holidays, 11am-5pm

Where: Confederation Park 120 North Willingdon ave, Burnaby

More details: https://bcsme.org/









Public Skate Night at Rollerland

What: Bring the whole family for an evening of music from every era, games, surprise guests and funky roller dancing. Boogie the night away on roller skates and show off your best retro outfit. Don’t miss out on this blast from the past - see you on the rink!

When: Saturday evenings, 4-6pm all ages, 7-10pm 16+

Where: Rollerland PNE Fairgrounds 2901 East Hastings st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.rollaskateclub.com/events-vancouver









In the Shadow of the Pavilions: Expo 86

What: Across numerous pavilions, multiple outdoor plazas and within various museums and public galleries around the Lower Mainland, Expo 86 brought together a wide variety of artists and artworks from across Canada and around the world. On the occasion of Expo’s 40th anniversary, this exhibition highlights some of the extraordinary art from around British Columbia’s Lower Mainland during Canada’s second world’s fair moment.

When: On now until June 7

Where: Surrey Art Gallery 13750 88th ave, Surrey

More details: https://www.surrey.ca/arts-culture/surrey-art-gallery/exhibitions/shadow-of-pavilions-expo-86-and-contemporary-art









Richmond Night Market

What: Join us for the Richmond Night Market, the largest in North America—featuring a 600-foot zipline that lets you soar above the action for a bird’s-eye view of the fun. Devour crab meat noodles, BBQ squid, ramen, Japanese poutine, Brazilian pastries, spareribs, sushi, Afghan bolani, even sausage in a waffle cone—with more than 200 food and retail stalls; you’ll be rapt, awestruck and always very well fed.

When: On now until September 20

Where: 8351 River rd, Richmond

More details: https://www.richmondnightmarket.com/









MOA presents: Tupananchiskama: Ancient Andean Cosmovision

What: Tupananchiskama: Ancient Andean Cosmovision explores the enduring worldviews of ancient Andean civilizations through nearly 100 exquisite pre-Columbian ceramic, textile, bone and wood works, some dating back more than 2,500 years. These works were collected by former UBC Professor Alan R. Sawyer and donated to MOA. The Andes are home to some of the world’s most complex cultural traditions, and its knowledge lives on in landscapes, practices, languages, and material culture.

When: On now until January 3, 2027

Where: Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine dr, Vancouver

More details: https://moa.ubc.ca/exhibition/tupananchiskama/









Every River Has a Mouth

What: Guided by the concept of the river as a physical and symbolic connector, Every River Has a Mouth highlights the deep cultural, linguistic, and artistic relationships between the Interior and Coast Salish peoples. The exhibition brings together 13 artists working in sculpture, printmaking, textiles, painting, and mixed media, featuring leading Salish artists Susan Point and Angela George, alongside established and emerging artists.

When: On now until February 14, 2027

Where: Bill Reid Gallery 639 Hornby st, Vancouver

More details: https://www.billreidgallery.ca/blogs/exhibitions-page/every-river-has-a-mouth





Farmers Markets:





Trout Lake Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 9am-2pm

Where: North parking lot of John Hendry Park, Lakewood dr at 13th ave, Vancouver

More details: www.eatlocal.org









Riley Park Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 10am – 2pm

Where: 50 East 30th ave at Ontario st, Vancouver

More details: www.eatlocal.org









West End Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, on now until October 31, 9am – 2pm

Where: 1100 Comox st between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

More details: www.eatlocal.org









Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

When: Sundays, on now until November 1, 10am – 2pm

Where: 8th ave at Guelph st, Vancouver