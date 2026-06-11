Find our MOVE 100 & Mic Mac Mall Community Booth on Level 1 in the South Court. Our Community Booth is a safe and inclusive space that community and charity organizations can use to help raise funds and awareness for their groups. If you are interested in booking a date for your team or organization, get your message out to the community and make those in person connections please email us at mic-marketing@cushwake.com to learn more.

Thursday, June 11th & Friday, June 12th - YMCA of Greater Halifax & Dartmouth - Summer Camp Information

For more information please visit YMCA of Greater Halifax & Dartmouth

Saturday, June 13th - Cole Harbour Rockets Basketball - selling tickets

For more information please visit: Cole Harbour Rockets Basketball

Friday, June 19th - Souls Harbour Rescue Mission - Information session and volunteer recruitment

For more information please visit: Souls Harbour

Friday, June 26th - Easter Seals - Information and Raising funds

For more information please visit: Easter Seals

Saturday, June 27th - Girl Guides of Canada - -selling cookies

For more information please visit: Girl Guides of Canada