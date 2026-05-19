We’re Hiring- Street Team

Brand Ambassador, Halifax, Bell Media
Position: Brand Ambassador
Work status: Casual Part Time
Location: Halifax (NS)
MOVE 100 is looking for professional, hardworking, energetic, reliable, and outgoing individuals to join our brand ambassadors in Halifax. As part of our promotions team, you’ll rep MOVE 100 at shows, concerts, sporting events and more!
Responsibilities and requirements of the job:
- Represent radio station brands and interact with listeners in a positive, professional, yet fun manner
- Create exciting social media content with posts, photos and videos from events and remotes, staying within brand guidelines
- Set up, tear down and transport equipment with care
- Execute on-site contests and distribute station branded, or client supplied items
- Maintain a positive attitude (in all weather conditions) while on-site
- Flexible schedule; must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
- Maintain a positive relationship with listeners, clients and other brand ambassadors
- Set up station equipment in a visually stimulating manner
- Work with minimum supervision on-site
- Be able to problem solve on the fly
- Upkeep of radio station vehicles
- Other duties as assigned
How to Apply: Please send your resume to: carlie.balchbelyea@bellmedia.ca