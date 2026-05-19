We’re Hiring- Street Team

Brand Ambassador, Halifax, Bell Media

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Halifax (NS)

MOVE 100 is looking for professional, hardworking, energetic, reliable, and outgoing individuals to join our brand ambassadors in Halifax. As part of our promotions team, you’ll rep MOVE 100 at shows, concerts, sporting events and more!

Responsibilities and requirements of the job:

Represent radio station brands and interact with listeners in a positive, professional, yet fun manner

Create exciting social media content with posts, photos and videos from events and remotes, staying within brand guidelines

Set up, tear down and transport equipment with care

Execute on-site contests and distribute station branded, or client supplied items

Maintain a positive attitude (in all weather conditions) while on-site

Flexible schedule; must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Maintain a positive relationship with listeners, clients and other brand ambassadors

Set up station equipment in a visually stimulating manner

Work with minimum supervision on-site

Be able to problem solve on the fly

Upkeep of radio station vehicles

Other duties as assigned