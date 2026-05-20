What’s Happening Halifax

If your community group or non-profit organization has an event coming up, please enter the form below. We require 3 weeks notice for on-air PSAs and cannot guarantee your event will make it to air but will make every effort to add all events we receive to this page.

Date of Event: Saturday, May 23rd

Event Information:

Free A Cappella Vocal Workshop & Concert Comes to Nova Scotia

Get ready to experience the electrifying world of barbershop a cappella! Harmony Explosion Northeast (HXNE) is bringing its high-energy vocal workshop and concert to Woodlawn School Auditorium on Saturday, May 23, 2026, offering a unique opportunity for high school and college age singers, music educators, and a cappella enthusiasts to dive into this thrilling art form.

Have you ever heard a chord ring with such perfect harmony it sends shivers down your spine? That’s the magic of barbershop a cappella, and this immersive event will unlock its secrets for you.

Learn from the Best: Leading the workshop is none other than Melody Hine, an award winning music educator, arranger, chorus Director and barbershop quartet champion. She will be assisted by a unique Faculty Quartet, The Workman Family Singers, which includes two high school students and their parents who love performing barbershop a cappella. The experience culminates in a live performance.

These highly skilled vocal instructors have infectious energy and deep understanding of the barbershop a cappella style and will guide teenage participants through vocal techniques, harmonizing skills, and performance polish. Prepare to be inspired!.

Date of Event: Saturday, June 20- Sunday, June 21, 2026

Event Information:

Celebrate the 5th annual Philippine Fiesta! from June 20 to 21, 2026, at the Garrison Grounds. This year features a high-energy celebration of Filipino culture with authentic cuisine, live performances, and a vibrant marketplace. As part of Philippine Heritage Month, it’s a family-friendly event welcoming everyone to experience the richness of Filipino culture and hospitality in the heart of Halifax. Find us on social media at @PhilippineFiestaHalifax for all the details! See you at Philippine Fiesta! 2026

Date of Event: Saturday, July 18- Sunday, July 19

Event Information:

Scotia Sideways is taking over Halifax this summer with a full weekend of high-energy motorsports at Scotia Speedworld on July 18–19. Experience the thrill of live drifting as drivers push their limits on track, alongside a full-scale car show featuring standout builds from across Atlantic Canada. With local vendors on site, music, and a packed atmosphere all weekend long, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re deep in the car scene or just looking for an exciting way to spend a summer weekend, Scotia Sideways delivers a one-of-a-kind grassroots motorsport experience you won’t want to miss. Learn more and grab your tickets at Scotiasideways.com

Date of Event: August 7–9, 2026.

Event Information:

The Bruce Wagner Tournament honours Bruce Wagner, a passionate supporter of youth soccer in the Sackville, Nova Scotia community who dedicated countless hours to developing local players, especially within girls’ soccer programs. After his passing in 2006 at age 45, the tournament was named in his memory to celebrate his lasting impact on players, coaches, and families throughSuburban FC. The event now brings together more than 60 teams from across Canada and features U12–U18 ‘A’ and ‘AA’ divisions. Teams are guaranteed at least three games, along with gold medal knockout rounds and team/player awards.

More info HERE.