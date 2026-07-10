Win a 4-pack of Vouchers to the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!

MOVE 100 celebrates 36 years of summer tradition at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!

Five days of sensational food, enriching culture, and all-around fun showcasing the very best in Lebanese cuisine and entertainment!

A little taste of Lebanon right here in the Nation’s Capital.

Live it – love it- Lebanese style.

The Ottawa Lebanese Festival presented by Gabriel Pizza – July 15th to the 19th.

Saint Elias Cathedral across from Mooney’s Bay.

Listen to Afternoons with Katherine Dines to be entered to WIN a family 4-pack of vouchers to the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!