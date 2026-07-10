Contests

Win a 4-pack of Vouchers to the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!

Move 100.3 Listen to win Ottawa Lebanese Festival

MOVE 100 celebrates 36 years of summer tradition at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!

Five days of sensational food, enriching culture, and all-around fun showcasing the very best in Lebanese cuisine and entertainment!

A little taste of Lebanon right here in the Nation’s Capital.

Live it – love it- Lebanese style.

The Ottawa Lebanese Festival presented by Gabriel Pizza – July 15th to the 19th.

Saint Elias Cathedral across from Mooney’s Bay.

Listen to Afternoons with Katherine Dines to be entered to WIN a family 4-pack of vouchers to the Ottawa Lebanese Festival!

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