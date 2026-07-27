MOVE 100.3 Listen to Win Tickets to The Capital Fair

Ottawa’s Biggest Summer Fair is Back!

August 14th-23rd, on the corner of Albion Road and Rideau Road directly across from South Gloucester United Church.

10 days of thrilling rides, live entertainment, agricultural experiences, and mouthwatering local food as we celebrate the 51st anniversary of The Capital Fair ! (https://capitalfair.ca/)

Pack up the crew and come experience Eastern Ontario’s largest Midway, petting zoos, free shows, live bands, kid-friendly activities and fair food are waiting for you.

Come make memories that’ll last a lifetime!

Plus, parking’s easy and the fun is non-stop at the Capital Fair!

Share a feel-good moment for MOVE 100’s Happy Hour with Katherine Dines (5-6PM) for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

You can record on the free iHeartRadio app using the Talkback Feature - search for the little microphone and record a quick message!

Call in at 613-750-1100 or send us a text at 10-0-30 (Std Rates Apply).